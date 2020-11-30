RRR Director SS Rajamouli On Not Collaborating With Baahubali Star Prabhas: I Think We Have Seen Enough Of Each Other
After the huge success of Baahubali franchise, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set to bring yet another magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Ever since the director announced the big-budget project, fans can't wait to witness the magic on the big screen.
But on the other hand, fans also questioned SS Rajamouli for not collaborating with Baahubali star Prabhas in his next. After all, their previous film had broken all the box office records, and fans were actually wanted to see the actor-director duo once again on the silver screen. Considering his fans' questions, Rajamouli has finally reacted to the same.
SS Rajamouli On Not Working With Prabhas In RRR
In an interview with Spotboye, the RRR director said, "Working for 5 years together in Baahubali, I think we have seen enough of each other. Jokes apart, when we have a subject exciting for both of us we will definitely come together again."
Rajamouli On High Expectations From RRR After Baahubali
While speaking to a leading entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli admitted that he is not scared of audiences' expectations. He considers it as an advantage for him. "There are going to be a set of guaranteed audiences. That is power. Like with any power you have to deal with it carefully. With the film shaping up the way we envisioned, We are quite confident that it will meet their expectations," the director added.
The Director Reveals Why He Chose The Title RRR
When Rajamouli decided RRR as the title of the film, everyone thought why he chose such a short name for the movie. Speaking about the title, he said, "It helps to have a common title across all languages for a film of this scale. Initially, RRR was just a working title. But that itself became so popular. So we were forced to adopt it because of its popularity."
About RRR
RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Set in the pre-Independence era, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of Freedom Fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. The SS Rajamouli directorial is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.
