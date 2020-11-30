RRR Director SS Rajamouli On Not Collaborating With Baahubali Star Prabhas: I Think We Have Seen Enough Of Each Other

SS Rajamouli On Not Working With Prabhas In RRR

In an interview with Spotboye, the RRR director said, "Working for 5 years together in Baahubali, I think we have seen enough of each other. Jokes apart, when we have a subject exciting for both of us we will definitely come together again."

Rajamouli On High Expectations From RRR After Baahubali

While speaking to a leading entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli admitted that he is not scared of audiences' expectations. He considers it as an advantage for him. "There are going to be a set of guaranteed audiences. That is power. Like with any power you have to deal with it carefully. With the film shaping up the way we envisioned, We are quite confident that it will meet their expectations," the director added.

The Director Reveals Why He Chose The Title RRR

When Rajamouli decided RRR as the title of the film, everyone thought why he chose such a short name for the movie. Speaking about the title, he said, "It helps to have a common title across all languages for a film of this scale. Initially, RRR was just a working title. But that itself became so popular. So we were forced to adopt it because of its popularity."

About RRR

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Set in the pre-Independence era, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of Freedom Fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. The SS Rajamouli directorial is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.