KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Starts Filming Climax Scene Between Yash & Sanjay Dutt; See Photo

After a long wait, director Prashanth Neel has finally started filming the climax scene of his next, KGF: Chapter 2. The iconic scene will feature Yash and Sanjay Dutt as Rocky and Adheera respectively. The most-awaited action sequence will be choreographed by fight masters Anbumani and Arivumani aka Anbariv.

Prashanth Neel shared a picture with Anbariv from the sets of KGF 2 on Twitter. He captioned the snap as, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky ⚔ Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv..... #KGFCHAPTER2."

In the picture, the director can be seen having an important discussion with fight masters Anbariv, amid the climax shot shooting. The final battle between Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be grand, as one can see the huge set erected for the special scene of the movie. Well, we can't wait to witness the tussle between Rocky Bhai and Adheera on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. A couple of months ago, the makers had started shooting for the film in Bengaluru, and now it seems like they have reached its final stage. KGF 2 is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

After KGF 2, Prashanth Neel will start his next project Salaar with Prabhas. He recently shared the first look of the action-drama, which is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2022.

