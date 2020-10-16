KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt To Join The Sets Of Yash Starrer In November

As we all know, the makers of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have resumed shooting last month after a long gap due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Last week, the Sandalwood star Yash also joined the cast and shot a few sequences from the movie on the beach, with his co-actor Srinidhi Shetty. The pictures of them from the sets went viral on social media.

Amidst all, Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the main antagonist Adheera in KGF 2, has finally confirmed that he will join the sets of Yash-starrer in November. Sanju Baba recently visited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's Salon in Bandra, Mumbai for a haircut. The hairstylist shared a video of Dutt post haircut on Instagram, in which he confirmed that he is all set to resume shooting for KGF 2 in November.

Sanjay Dutt also revealed that he is growing a beard and gaining muscles for his character Adheera. The actor is not leaving any stone unturned to impress his fans. For the unversed, a few months ago, the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer and he underwent treatment for the same in Mumbai. Well, Sanjay Dutt's health condition had given a major tension to KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, as he is yet to shoot some important action sequences with the Vaastav actor and Yash.

But now, after this video, Prashanth Neel will heave a sigh of relief as Baba is all set to be back on the sets. In the video, the actor also revealed that he will also join the cast of Prithviraj, which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. It is said that he will begin shooting for the Bollywood film post-Diwali. Notably, Sanjay Dutt is not yet cancer-free and is still battling the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Achuyuth Kumar and many others. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.