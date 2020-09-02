Kiccha Sudeep Birthday: Kotigobba 3 Star Says ‘There Won’t Be Any Celebration’

Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep turned 47 today (September 2) and on this day, the actor asked fans not to celebrate his birthday. Sudeep fans have always been celebrating their favourite star's birthday like a festival, but this time due to the COVID-19 scare, the actor requested his fans not to gather anywhere and help the people in need.

The Phantom star took to Instagram and thanked fans for giving him love and expressed care for them. He wrote a long post which reads, "A small request to all you frnzz. Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you fnzz coming in such large numbers to just wish me."

Considering his ageing parents' health and fans' betterment, Kiccha Sudeep said that there will not be any celebration or event on his 47th birthday. "Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means,, going back 10 steps and re inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. Covid still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering. Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. Im sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now ,,I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event," Sudeep added.

See post here

The actor promised his fans to spend more time with them once the war with COVID-19 ends. Kiccha Sudeep concluded the heartfelt post by stating, "Yeah,,, if possible,,,pls do help a few in ur areas in whichever way you can.It will only do you good. Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends. Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever."

On the professional front, Kiccha Sudeep will next be seen in Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik and Phantom, helmed by Anup Bhandari. The actor is currently busy shooting for Phantom in Hyderabad.

Filmibeat team wishes Kiccha Sudeep a Happy Birthday!