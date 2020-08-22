Kiccha Sudeep Saved Bigg Boss Kannada 3 Fame Jayashree Ramaiah From Dying By Suicide

A few days ago, we had reported that Bigg Boss Kannada 3 fame Jayashree Ramaiah shocked everyone by hinting of dying by suicide in an 'I Quit' post on Facebook. On July 22, she shared the post which read, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." Soon after the post was shared on the internet, her fans and followers started worrying about her. But thankfully, Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep came to her rescue.

Jayashree Ramaiah had come live on Facebook and requested for 'Mercy Killing'. In the video, the diva mentioned that she is not doing this for publicity and not expecting any financial help from Kiccha Sudeep who was the host of Bigg Boss Kannada 3. Jayashree admitted that she is in depression and expecting death as she is unable to battle the mental illness. The actress in the video confirmed that she is financially strong but depressed and has been going through a lot of personal issues.

Surprisingly, she later deleted the post and shared a new update saying, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Well, this act of Jayashree Ramaiah indeed left everyone relieved yet perplexed. But many didn't know it then that it was Kiccha Sudeep who came to her rescue and saved her from dying by suicide. After learning about Jayashree's video, the actor immediately pressed his staff into action to rescue her.

Jayashree later thanked Kiccha Sudeep for saving her life. In a Facebook post, she wrote, "Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u all!! Sorry for making u guys panic I am back to form..Thanks media for the support am grateful to u all!!"

Kudos to Kiccha Sudeep for rescuing Jayashree Ramaiah! Notably, the actor has also made his fans proud by adopting four government schools in Karnataka for the betterment of students. He is also providing scholarships and digital training to the students.

On the professional front, Kiccha Sudeep will next be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom.