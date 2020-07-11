Kiccha Sudeep On KGF 2: I Wouldn’t Have Done What Sanjay Dutt Sir Is Capable Of

Yash-starrer KGF 2 is one of the most awaited films in the Indian film industry. After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 1, fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of KGF franchise, KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is going to be made on a huge scale as makers don't want to miss any chance to impress cine-goers. Apart from Yash, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt playing antagonist Adheera in the film. Ever since his look came out, fans can't keep calm to see Sanju Baba in a different avatar on the big screen. But do you know, as per initial reports, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep was first approached to play Adheera in KGF 2.

Recently, in a media interaction, Kiccha Sudeep cleared the air about all the reports and revealed that he was never approached for KGF 2. During the interaction, Kiccha Sudeep said, "I was only approached with an invite to watch the film when KGF: Chapter 1 was complete."

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's capability of doing such a complex character, Sudeep said, "I am only happy that Sanjay Dutt sir is doing the film KGF: Chapter 2, as I wouldn't have done what he is capable of."

Also Read : Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Kiccha Sudeep To Play The Villain In Mahesh Babu Starrer?

Well, Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 in which he played the villain. The actor will next be seen in Kannada film, Kotigobba 3. The film is in post-production stage currently. On the other, he is also busy filming for Anup Bhandari's directorial venture, Phantom.

Also Read : In Anticipation For KGF Chapter 2, Fans Create Trailers Which Are Already Receiving Massive Views

On a related note, Yash-starrer KGF 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020.