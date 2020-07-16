Kiccha Sudeep Starts Filming His Next Phantom In Hyderabad; Shares Photos On Twitter

Kiccha Sudeep recently informed his fans about continuing to work on his next project. The Sandalwood star shared photos from the sets of his next, Phantom and said that they resumed shooting of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Kiccha Sudeep wrote, "#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly."

In the above tweet, one can see all the people from the unit wearing a mask and taking all precautionary measures amid the Coronavirus scare. The makers don't want to take any chance, hence, they are making sure that everyone on the set takes all the necessary steps to remain safe and work smoothly. Notably, Phantom becomes the first Kannada film to resume shooting amid COVID-19 crisis.

Kiccha Sudeep further stated, "Also happy tat though its a minimized crowd we were allowed to have acc to the govt rules tats been laid,, Every member on set, may it be Technical,Unit,Production,Art etc are from KFI. Intention was to provide work to as many members as we could from the family of KFI."

Well, Kiccha Sudeep is known for doing social work without making much noise about it. Earlier, we had reported that the actor has adopted four government schools in Karnataka to facilitate better education for children. His fans can't stop praising their favourite star for showing such a noble gesture.

On a related note, Phantom is being helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film also features Nirup Bhandari playing an important role. Apart from Phantom, Kiccha Sudeep will also be working on another Kannada film, Kotigobba 3 which is directed by Shiva Karthik.

