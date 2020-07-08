Amazon Prime Video To Release Trailer Of Law Tomorrow!

Like Tamil and Telugu film industries, Sandalwood is also gearing up for OTT releases. Ever since Kannada film Law was announced to be released on Amazon Prime Video, fans can't hold their excitement to watch the crime thriller. Earlier, makers had released a poster of Law featuring Ragini Chandran to create a buzz amongst the masses.

And now, Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the trailer of Law soon. Yes, you read that right, the makers announced the trailer date with its motion poster on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram handle. They captioned it, "One must fight their own battles! trailer out tomorrow. #LawOnPrime, premiering july 17 @iamraginichandran #MukhyamantriChandru @puneethrajkumar.official #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar #MGovinda @raghusamarth @vasuki_vaibhav_ @siri_prahlad @prk.productions #PRKAudio."

Well, the trailer of Law is releasing on July 9, 2020, and we can imagine how excited you are! After all, Law is the first film from the Kannada film industry to have a digital release. Moreover, it also marks Ragini Chandran's debut.

Law is directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda. The courtroom drama stars Ragini Chandran in the lead role and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar and Sudharani in key roles. It also features Siri Prahlad in a pivotal role.

Law has been created by PRK Productions and will exclusively release on July 17, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. So save the date!

