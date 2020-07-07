Meera Chopra Reveals Why Do Actors Try To End Their Lives

Meera Chopra has recently shared a post on Twitter, in which she opened up about nepotism, actors' committing suicide and exploitation that happens in the industry. Taking to Twitter, the Marudhamalai actress wrote, "It's really not about #nepotism, but an emotional exploitation of an actor which happens on daily basis in bollywood, and just bcoz of ur twisted whims and fancies!"

Moreover, Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister Meera Chopra also revealed the reason why actors like Sushant Singh Rajput who are outsiders in the industry, end their lives due to the exploitation by some of the directors. In a long emotional note, Meera Chopra wrote, "Lots of people including me, want to break the silence as to why actors commit suicide in this industry, what brings them to the edge. How does the system works against you, and how some directors exploit you emotionally and ruthlessly. (the wise ones never do and education plays a big part here) Ive been there and I still get subjected to it. But the point is how much support you get when you open up, and how many people stand with u. Has it stopped after sushant's suicide??"

After asking about the lack of support from the industry people for outsiders, Meera Chopra revealed the reason behind actors' taking that drastic step and ending their lives. She concluded by stating, "NO...The fear of everything makes u take that step eventually. Its never about work, there's plenty in the industry, its about your self respect, dignity,principles and most of it your peace!!"

Meera Chopra's post indeed raises many questions in the readers' minds. But now, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, the police have been investigating the matter thoroughly. For those who are unaware, Meera was recently in the news for filing a cyber crime complaint against Jr NTR fans, who trolled and abused her for not knowing the Young Tiger.

On a professional note, Meera Chopra will next be seen in Hindi film Nastik and Telugu film Mogali Puvvu. Both the films are in post-production stage currently.

