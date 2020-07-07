    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja In Emotional Post, Says, ‘Chiru Is A Celebration’

      Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 due to cardiac arrest. His death was indeed a shock for the entire Sandalwood industry. But the most affected is his wife Meghana Raj, who is pregnant with his child.

      Actress Meghana Raj still feels his presence and often remembers her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram in which all family members are seen remembering Chiru's legacy with a smile. Meghana captioned the snaps, "My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn't have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma ❤ and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness ❤ WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!"

      Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj

      Well, Meghana Raj will soon give birth to her child and she is waiting to bring Chiru back to her life, as she had posted a few days ago that he will return to her as their baby. Earlier, Meghana Raj shared a photo with Chiranjeevi Sarja and remembered him by sharing a long heartwarming post on Instagram.

      Chiranjeevi Sarjas Prayer Meet

      In one of the parts of her post, she wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

      Meghana Raj had called her little one a precious gift to her. In one of her posts remembering Chiranjeevi, she said, "Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of our love- and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait FOR YOU and you wait FOR ME on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU."

      Chiranjeevi's last film Rajamarthanda will release after lockdown.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
