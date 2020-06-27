Meghana Raj Changes Instagram Name Post Actor-Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Demise

The entire film industry is shaken with the recent deaths of some really talented artists like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Sushant Singh Rajput, Director Sachy and a few others. Coming to Sandalwood, the fans and family of Chiranjeevi are still not able to register the actor's untimely death.

The recent post of his wife Meghana Raj made their fans and followers cry their hearts out, as she remembered the late actor and thanked their fans for giving him a befitting farewell. Now, the actress' latest gesture for the love of her life has moved the netizens emotionally. She changed her name on Instagram from Meghana Raj to Meghana Raj Sarja and her username to megsraj. Well, this gesture of the beautiful actress has become the talk of the town with many extending support to her.

Recently, Meghana Raj confirmed the news of expecting a baby in one of her posts remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja. The post read, "Our little one is your precious gift to me- a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see you smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU."

Meghana Raj got married to Chiranjeevi Sarja in May 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. During the lockdown period, the couple was seen sharing adorable pictures of them on social media, wherein they were seen indulging in some household chores.

The actor breathed his last on June 7 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

