Pogaru: Dhruva Sarja & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Likely To Release In January 2021

Here's good news for Dhruva Sarja fans! His much-awaited film Pogaru is expected to release in January 2021. Producer BK Gangadhar recently confirmed that the team is working hard to release the action-drama in January.

While revealing the same to Cinema Express, BK Gangadhar told the portal, "Work on the dubbing of the film in these other languages is going on. The Hindi dubbing rights of the film has been sold for 7.2 crores, and the Telugu version has fetched a good amount as well."

Well, the makers will be fixing the release date soon. Currently, the film is under the final stage of post-production. Reportedly, the lead actress of Pogaru, Rashmika Mandanna has completed her dubbing portions for the film. Explaining more about Pogaru, the producer further added, "Pogaru will be a film for all kinds of audiences, irrespective of the language it will be watched in. We are looking forward to treating cine-goers with some mass entertainment. We will soon be announcing the release date."

Talking about the characters, Dhruva Sarja will be seen in two different avatars, but the details about the roles are still under wraps. Rashmika Mandanna is essaying the role of a college professor while Dhananjay is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the film. Mayuri Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna will also be seen in pivotal roles. Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru's music has been composed by Chandan Shetty.

