Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer James Motion Poster Is Out, WATCH NOW!

Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated his 45th birthday a few days ago on March 17. The Sandalwood superstar treated his fans to a brand-new dialogue trailer of his keenly awaited next film Yuvarathnaa. Not just that, the makers of his other upcoming biggie, James too shared a first look motion poster in 3D on the special occasion.

For the uninitiated, the Chethan Kumar directed commercial entertainer recently went on floors in January this year. Puneeth who is gearing up for the release of Yuvarathnaa is currently working simultaneously on James. All in all, Appu’s birthday turned out to be a double treat for his fans as they got a glimpse of both his upcoming movies.

Shared by the Power star himself, the James poster offers a major adrenaline rush whilst revealing the film’s trademark 'wings’ logo. The director of the film has shared that the logo represents a 'race between good and bad which is symbolically represented by wheels.’ Check out the motion poster here:

The visually stunning sneak peek offers some sleek graphics with a powerful background score by Charan Raj. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie is being produced by Kishore Pathikonda. The cinematography for the film will be done by Shreesha Kuduvalli while Ravi Santhe Haiklu is handling the art direction.

Puneeth is said to resume the shooting of James once he wraps up the final schedule of Yuvarathnaa. For the uninitiated, the Santhosh Ananddram directorial is near complete with just one song that remains to be shot. It was recently revealed that the makers had to postpone the filming of Yuvarathnaa due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world.

