Ragini Dwivedi Summoned By CCB In Sandalwood Drug Racket

Popular Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi has reportedly been summoned by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug racket case in Bangalore. According to Deccan Herald, the actress will be questioned today (September 3) about her links, if any, with drug peddlers. Along with Ragini, her friend Ravi Shankar has also been asked to appear at the CCB headquarters in Chamrajpet for questioning.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil told the leading daily that the notice had been served to Ragini Dwivedi and her friend Ravi Shankar. Apart from the Joint Commissioner, another CCB official claimed that Ragini and Ravi had attended some parties in the past, where they are suspected to have consumed drugs.

After filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh's shocking revelations about Sandalwood industry, CCB intensified the investigation and is trying to find out alleged links of several Kannada film industry celebs with drug peddlers. Apart from Ragini Dwivedi, some media reports also suggested late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's involvement in the drug racket.

However, Sandalwood stars like Darshan and Kiccha Sudeep came out in the late actor's defence and asked media not to speculate as the police investigation is still going on. For the unversed, a few days ago, Bengaluru police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid in the city, during which they arrested three dealers with a variety of drugs in possession.

