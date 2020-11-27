Rashmika Mandanna Launches First Female Breathless Song Manasu Palike From Akshith Shashi Kumar’s Seethaayanam

Second single 'Manasu Palike' from Kannada Supreme Hero Shashi Kumar's son Akshith Shashi Kumar's Trilingual debut Seethayanam is the first female breathless song in recent times. Launched by gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna, Swetha Mohan crooned this crazy lyrical song written by Chandrabose for Padmanaabh Bharadwaj's tunes.

Starting off with a classical note, this crazy song portrays Anahitha Bhushan trying to express and impress his love Akshith Shashi Kumar with cute gestures. Unlike most of the breathless songs sung by Male playback singers, 'Manasu Palike' has a beautiful rendition of a female singer Swetha Mohan for the first time.

Turning out as a chartbuster in all the 3 languages (Telugu - Kannada - Tamil) the crazy lyrical song is already receiving an immensely positive response on Lahari YouTube channel.

Produced by Lalitha Rajyalaskmi under the Color Clouds Entertainments banner, Rohan Bharadwaj is presenting it. However, as the team is all set to wrap up the post production works, makers are planning to release this trilingual film soon.

