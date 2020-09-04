Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB Takes Ragini Dwivedi Into Custody After Conducting Raid At Her House

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has reportedly taken actress Ragini Dwivedi into custody after conducting a raid at her house in Bangalore, in connection with the drug racket case. As per TV9 Kannada report, six male and one female cop started the raid at 6:30 am today at her house. Ragini Dwivedi was reportedly present at her house in Bangalore. After search operation, she has been taken to CCB Headquarters for questioning.

As per India Today report, CCB approached the court for search warrant after Ragini Dwivedi changed her mobile phone yesterday. As soon as the court granted the warrant, CCB began its search operation in the early hours of September 4.

For the unversed, CCB had summoned Ragini Dwivedi after her friend Ravi was arrested in connection with the drug racket. She was asked to appear before the CCB yesterday (September 3), but she couldn't make it and confirmed that she will be present for questioning on Monday (September 7).

Yesterday, on her Instagram story, Ragini Dwivedi had stated, "I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love, affection and concern that has been expressed." (sic)

Also Read : Ragini Dwivedi Confirms She'll Appear Before CCB On Monday For Probe, Says 'I Have Nothing To Hide'

For the unversed, after filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh's statement to CCB about drugs consumption in Sandalwood, cops have started investigating the matter to the core, to find out the actual link behind the whole drug racket.

Also Read : Ragini Dwivedi Summoned By CCB In Sandalwood Drug Racket