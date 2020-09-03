Ragini Dwivedi Confirms She’ll Appear Before CCB On Monday For Probe, Says ‘I Have Nothing To Hide’

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi was recently summoned by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug racket case in Bangalore. The actress was supposed to appear before the CCB today (September 3), but she couldn't make it. However, Ragini took to her Instagram handle and revealed the reason behind it, and said that her advocates have presented themselves today.

On her Instagram story, Ragini Dwivedi stated that she received summons at a short notice. Hence, she sought time and will appear before the CCB on Monday (September 7). Her Instagram story reads, "I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about the notice I received yesterday. As I received it at very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time."

In another story, Ragini Dwivedi stated, "I'm committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police my have; I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love, affection and concern that has been expressed." (sic)

According to India Today report, Ragini Dwivedi's friend Ravi has been arrested by the police. NCB even arrested some drug peddlers in Bangalore. Many Sandalwood stars are expected to be involved in the drug racket and cops are investigation the case.

