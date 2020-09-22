Sandalwood Drug Racket: Loose Mada Yogi Says He Is Not In Touch With Ragini Dwivedi

Kannada actor Yogesh, popularly known as Loose Mada Yogi, was recently called for a police inquiry. According to several reports, he was called for a general inquiry set up by the Internal Security Division police. While talking to news channels, Yogi clarified, "I want to make it clear that I have not been in touch with Ragini Dwivedi since many years." Notably, Ragini is currently under arrest for her involvement in the Sandalwood drug racket case.

In the media interaction, Loose Mada Yogi informed that he used to know Ragini earlier, but haven't spoken to her for a long time. The actor also added that he was not asked anything about Aindrita Ray and Diganth, who have already been summoned by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the drug case. Interestingly, Ragini Dwivedi and Yogesh were reportedly dating each other many years ago. However, none of them confirmed their relationship officially.

While speaking about the inquiry, Yogi revealed that it was solely based on his life and lifestyle. He has given all the details to the officials and told them that he neither attends parties nor indulges in drugs. When asked about the accused names, he clarified that he has never heard about them from his immediate circle of friends.

Meanwhile, the special court for NDPS cases has adjourned actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's bail plea till September 24 (Thursday). The CCB reportedly arrested a drug peddler and businessman Srinivas Subramanian aka Sri on Sunday (Sepember 20). They have seized varieties of drugs from his flat in Sahakarnagar, Bangalore.

