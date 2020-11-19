Sandalwood Drug Racket: NCB Takes Bineesh Kodiyeri Into Custody Till November 20

Bengaluru's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on November 17, have taken actor Bineesh Kodiyeri into custody for his alleged involvement in the infamous Sandalwood drug racket case. He will reportedly being grilled by the NCB officials till November 20 (Friday). For the unversed, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was in ED's custody for a money laundering case.

According to Asianet News, NCB officials arrived at Parappana Agrahara Jail to arrest him. Bineesh was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 29 for allegedly having a close connection with drug peddler Mohammad Anoop, who was earlier arrested by the officials. ED had also noted that the hotel Anoop in Bengaluru, was the Benami property of Bineesh Kodiyeri.

After ED's report, Bengaluru court had sent Bineesh to 14-day judicial custody. He was supposed to apply for bail on November 18, but he would now be taken into custody by the NCB. The Oppam actor's involvement in the case has indeed shocked his fans.

Apart from Bineesh Kodiyeri, actresses like Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with 15 other people are also in custody for their alleged involvement in the drugs case. The actresses had applied for bail twice, but the court rejected it. Moreover, during the investigation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has so far questioned Aindrita Ray, Diganth, Akul Balaji, Aryann Santhosh and other celebs.

