Sanjjanaa Galrani’s Marital Status Becomes Trending Topic On Internet Amid Sandalwood Drug Scandal

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani on September 8 in connection with the Sandalwood drug scandal. Well, Sanjjanaa's name in the drug racket shocked her fans. However, the actress has become a trending topic on the internet, but this time, it is for her marital status.

Recently, a picture of Sanjjanaa Galrani with Dr Azeez Pasha, a Bangalore-based cardiovascular surgeon went viral on social media. She is reportedly in a relationship with Azeez. In the picture, Sanjjanaa and Azeez can be seen dressed in traditional outfit, which looks like a wedding attire. After the photo went viral on social media, netizens started discussing her marital status.

Well, the actress and Azeez had earlier shared differing views on their marital status. But Sanjjanaa Galrani's mother's recent opinion about her daughter's wedding left netizens confused. Hence, people are still asking that one question - Is she married or not?

While addressing the media on Monday, Sanjjanaa Galrani had said, "I am not married, I want to make it clear that I am not." When a leading news channel asked Sanjjanaa's mother Reshma Galrani about the same, she said that her daughter is engaged to Dr Azeez Pasha. "They were engaged around three and a half years ago. They were set to be married this April, but the pandemic made us postpone it," Reshma added.

On the other hand, Azeez told the news channel, "Yes, the photograph is from a ceremony that is akin to a marriage." Well, after these statements, fans are eager to know about the photo from Sanjjanaa. Meanwhile, actress Ragini Dwivedi has also been arrested in connection with the drug racket. Along with the two actresses, the CCB also held 12 people for their role in drug dealing.

