Sharmiela Mandre And Her Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms

Popular Sandalwood actress Sharmiela Mandre and her family members tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news on Twitter and informed that they have with mild symptoms.

Sharmiela Mandre tweeted, "Hi everybody , Me and a few of my family members have been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to be in home isolation . I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's advice ."

After the news came out, fans started praying for her speedy recovery. Well, Sharmiela Mandre is not the only person from Sandalwood who has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, renowned celebs like Sumalatha, Ambareesh, Dhruva Sarja and his wife, and Aishwarya Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read : Actress Sharmiela Mandre Booked For Rash Driving After Crashing A Car During Coronavirus Lockdown

Notably, when the lockdown was imposed, Sharmiela got injured in a car crash. She recovered from the same and thanked her fans and doctors. On the professional front, Sharmiela Mandre will next be seen in Mysore Masala: The UFO Incident, Gaalipata 2 and Dasara. Interestingly, Sharmiela is also producing Dasara.

May Sharmiela and her family members get well soon!