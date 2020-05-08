Shine Shetty Reveals His 18-Year-Old Avatar On Social Media In A Throwback Post, Check It Out!

Shine Shetty who became a household name after winning Bigg Boss Kannada 7, recently shared an interesting post on his social media account for his fans and followers. The actor posted a throwback photo of himself from his teenage days and wrote, "An 18 year old boy with a pure smile and soul, having shiny face and a mole, fetching for countless hopes in the world of great souls. Dreamt high and is always positive about his goals! #shineshetty #positivity #success #goals #smile #dreambig" (sic).

For the unversed, Shine managed to wow the audiences with his exemplary conduct and talent on the 7th season of Bigg Boss Kannada. After having struggled to gain a solid footing in the industry, the actor became the talk of the town whilst amassing a massive fan following post the success of his stint in the BB glasshouse.

Meanwhile, Shine Shetty has dedicated his time and effort to help the needy amid the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown. Shine has been distributing food and groceries to a number of families in Bangalore through his initiative.

Post the extension of the lockdown, the actor has also been advising and motivating his fans. He wrote on Instagram, “All India lockdown is extended with some relaxation in few parts. Let’s stay strong and be together in this difficult situation.”

