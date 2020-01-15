Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 Second Look Poster Released

The makers of Shivarajkumar Starrer Bhajarangi 2 has released a second look poster on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti. The highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie has been directed by Harsha. Produced by Jayanna Combines, the mass entertainer is all set to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2020.

Ever since the project was announced, Bhajarangi 2 has built up a lot of excitement and frenzy amongst Shivanna fans. The new poster sees a menacing look Shivarajkumar with a sketch of an angry Shiva being worshipped by Chanakya. The director stated that the poster signifies prayers for freedom and a search for someone. The poster has been receiving a lot of praise and applause from the audiences.

The project is said to boast of a highly original concept and an untold story. The movie is all set to present the Century star of Sandalwood in a never before seen avatar. The film’s title has been derived from Harsha and Shivarajkumar’s previous hit. Bhajarangi 2 will see the Sandalwood superstar collaborating with Jayanna Combines for the fourth project in a row.

The movie stars Bhavana as the female lead opposite Shivarajkumar. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography has been rendered by J Swamy and the editing is being handled by Deepu S Kumar.

The team is currently busy shooting for the film at a brisk pace along with the climax sequence in Bengaluru. The schedule contains 26 more days of the shoot but the director has simultaneously commenced the post-production work. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar also happened to recently announce his next movie with director Ravi Arasu titled RDX.

