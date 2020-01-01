Superstar Shivarajkumar To Launch The Audio Of Duniya Vijay Starrer Salaga

Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar will be the chief guest at the audio launch of Duniya Vijay’s Salaga. The actor will launch the music of the film in Bangalore at a popular groundnut fair. The highly anticipated event is all set to take place on January 5.

Salaga marks Kannada actor Duniya Vijay’s debut as a director. The team happened to shoot an important sequence for the climax at the Kadalekai Parishe over a period of 6 days. The action set piece choreographed by Vinod and Vijay is touted to be the highlight of the movie. Duniya Vijay who plays the lead role has reportedly put in a lot of effort into it.

The audio launch event is being planned on a grand scale by the makers with actor Shivarajkumar confirming to grace the event. KP Srikanth, the producer of Salaga, confirmed the same and stated, “Shivanna’s participation as the chief guest for the audio launch makes it extra special for Salaga.”

On the other hand, the shooting for the movie is almost completed with just the introduction song left to be canned. The audio rights of the album have been acquired by the label A2 Music. The background score for Salaga has been composed by Charan Raj while the songs for the film have been done by Naveen Sajju.

The movie stars actress Sanjana Anand as the heroine opposite Vijay. The cast of Salaga also includes Dhananjay, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Ninasam and Nagabhushan in pivotal roles. The official release date of the movie is expected to be announced soon.

Duniya Vijay was last seen on screen in 2018’s Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. The actor, over the years, has been a part of some memorable movies such as Chanda, Junglee, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam, and Jayammana Maga to name a few.