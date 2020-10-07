Veteran Sandalwood Filmmaker Nagesh Babu Passes Away

Veteran filmmaker Nagesh Babu passed away on October 6 due to age-related illness. He was 87. The director breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife Shyamala and three children. Nagesh Babu's demise is indeed a big loss for Sandalwood.

Nagesh Babu had directed a lot of iconic Kannada films in his career. In 1957, he started his film career as an assistant director for the film Premada Puthri. Apart from assisting, the veteran filmmaker had also penned dialogues for movies such as Thoogudeepa and Nanna Karthavya.

In 1970, he had made his directorial debut with the film Anireekshitha. Notably, he even bankrolled the film. After his first film, Nagesh Babu established Pragati Studio in Bengaluru. The studio has so far produced over 300 Kannada films. However, in 2005, the renowned studio halted its operation due to unknown reasons, and since then, Nagesh Babu stayed away from the limelight. Notably, Nagesh Babu's 87-minute-long documentary Tatvamasi-You Are That (2009) (English) was screened on various international platforms.

May his soul rest in peace!

