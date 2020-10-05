Meghana Raj’s Baby Shower Picture With Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Cutout Goes Viral On Social Media

Meghana Raj is all set to embrace motherhood. Recently, she hosted a baby shower in the loving memory of her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

The beautiful actress also shared a few pictures from the special ceremony on her Instagram handle. Among them, a black and white picture of her with a baby bump and a cutout of Chiranjeevi Sarja kept next to her has garnered the attention and love of the netizens.

In the picture, one can see Meghana who is all smiles sitting on a royal chair. The cutout has Chiranjeevi dressed up in a blue suit. She captioned the picture as, "My two most special beings. This is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA." She also shared a few pictures with her and Chiranjeevi Sarja's family.

On a related note, earlier, there were speculations that Meghana has given birth to twins. Several videos and media reports of the same had surfaced on the internet. Though there was no official confirmation regarding the same from her or her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's family, a lot of fans and followers of the actress bombarded her social media handle with congratulatory messages. Later, the actress took to her social media handle to rubbish the rumours and reiterated that the fans should not believe such rumours and any news related to her will be confirmed by her or her family members.

Meghana Raj had confirmed the news of expecting a baby in one of her posts remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja. Notably, Chiranjeevi breathed his last on June 7, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

