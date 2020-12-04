Inside Pictures From Yash And Radhika Pandit’s Daughter Ayra’s Birthday Bash Are ‘Awwdorable’

Sandalwood star Yash and his actress-wife Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra turned two on December 2, and on the special day, the couple had hosted an intimate birthday bash for the little angel. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the KGF actor had decided to keep the celebrations simple this time. The inside pictures from the private birthday party are going viral on social media, and we must say they are too adorable!

Check out inside pictures here:

In the above pictures, baby Ayra is looking beautiful in a glittery ice blue dress. For the second birthday of their daughter, Yash and Radhika threw an animal-themed party, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. The two-tier birthday cake was designed with baby animals made of fondant.

Talking about Yash and Radhika Pandit's outfit, the Masterpiece actor wore a floral shirt while his wife looked stunning in a brown gown. Interestingly, little munchkin Yatharv looked cute in a blue shirt and shorts. Since the birthday celebration was quite private, the couple didn't share any pictures on their official handles.

While wishing Ayra on her second birthday, Radhika shared a special collage of her daughter's pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, "U have given us nothing but happiness in life. Happy birthday our Lil angel."

A few days ago, Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated their son Yatharv's 1st birthday on a yacht in Goa. The couple had shared a celebration video on their respective social media handles.

Also Read : Yash To Resume KGF: Chapter 2 Shoot After Diwali; Radhika Pandit Reveals Festival Plans

On the professional front, Yash is currently busy shooting for his next KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. It is expected to release in the first half of 2021 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also Read : Yash Celebrates First Birthday Of His Son Yatharv; Radhika Pandit Posts Celebration Video