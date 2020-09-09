Yash And Shivarajkumar React To Sandalwood Drug Racket

Many celebrities from the Sandalwood industry are currently under the scanner of Central Crime Branch (CCB) for their alleged connections with the infamous drug racket case in Bangalore. CCB has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani after conducting a raid at their houses. After the involvement of Kannada celebs in the racket, people started raising questions over the artists' addiction to drugs.

Amidst all, actors like Yash, Duniya Vijay, Shivarajkumar and Rockline Venkatesh have recently met the CM of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa today (September 9). In the meet, they reportedly discussed the issues that the film industry faced due to the Coronavirus pandemic. After the meet, Shivarajkumar and Yash had an interaction with media, in which they were asked about the Sandalwood drug racket case.

Shivarajkumar, who has worked with Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani refused to comment on their arrest. The actor said that God is there and people will have to see what will happen next. Since the issue is under investigation, Shivarajkumar didn't share his thoughts about the same.

On the other hand, KGF star Yash shared his opinion over the problem of drug abuse in the world. He said that drugs menace is not just limited to Kannada film industry but to other industries too. The actor thinks it's affecting many across the world and youngsters are getting trapped into the same. "The youngsters need to value their own lives," said Yash.

For the unversed, the CCB has reportedly filed an FIR against Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa and 12 others, and they have currently been kept under custody for further investigation. The crime branch is expecting to trace more people in the Sandalwood drug racket case.

