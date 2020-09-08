Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested In Sandalwood Drug Scandal After CCB Raided Her Residence

Days after the arrest of Ragini Dwivedi, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been arrested today after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Bengaluru police raided her Indiranagar residence on Tuesday (8 September, 2020) morning. As per reports, the CCB raided her house after obtaining a search warrant from the court in connection with the infamous Sandalwood drug racket case. Sanjjanaa is currently taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by the media, "After obtaining a search warrant from the court, the searches were conducted at Sanjjanaa's house." According to reports, the actress was under the scanner ever since her friend Rahul, an agent, was arrested in connection with the drug scandal. Reportedly, Pruthvi Shetty, a party planner used to organize private parties for Sanjjanaa. The actress' phones have been currently seized by the officials. So far 13 have been booked and six arrested in the case.

Workwise, Sanjjanaa made her film debut in Tamil movie Oru Kadhal Seiveer directed by Ravi Bhargavan. She is the sister of Nikki Galrani, who is also a popular actress in the south.

Sandalwood Drug Scandal: After Ragini Dwivedi, Celebrity Party Planner Viren Khanna Arrested

Ragini Dwivedi Confirms She'll Appear Before CCB On Monday For Probe, Says 'I Have Nothing To Hide'