Yash & Radhika Pandit Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With A Sweet Kiss; See Picture

Sandalwood star Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary yesterday (December 9). The actress recently shared a romantic picture with the KGF actor, in which he can be seen kissing his dear wife on the cheek.

Radhika Pandit captioned the adorable picture as, "Dear Husband... thank you #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: We want to thank all our fans n well wishers for making our day so special yday!"

In the above picture, Yash is looking handsome in a camel-yellow coloured denim shirt and black jeans, whereas Radhika Pandit looked beautiful in a black printed gown. Well, fans can't stop gushing over the sweet moment captured between Yash and Radhika, as he gave a bunch of red roses and hugged his wife. Moreover, the chocolate cake on the table and red balloons on the wall in the background give a perfect touch to the celebration.

A few days ago, the couple celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Ayra, by throwing a private party for close relatives and friends. In November, Yash and Radhika's son Yatharv turned one and to celebrate his special day, the duo had hired a yacht in Goa and cherished the moment.

Meanwhile, Yash is currently busy shooting for the climax sequence of his next KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. Produced by Hombale Films, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles. KGF 2 is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

