Shanaya Katwe Arrested In Connection With Brother Rakesh’s Murder

Sandalwood actress Shanaya Katwe was recently arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection with her brother Rakesh Katwe's murder. A New Indian Express report states that the actress' brother Rakesh's head was found in Devaragudihal forest, while his remaining body parts were chopped and dumped across Gadag Road and other areas of Hubballi.

The Dharwad district police teams are investigating the case and have arrested 4 suspects - Niyazahemed Katigar, Tousif Channapur, Altaf Mulla and Aman Giraniwale. The report further states that police found the murder linked with Rakesh's sister Shanaya Katwe's love affair. She was alleged in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar, to which her brother opposed. Hence, Katigar planned to kill Rakesh.

When Shanaya visited Hubballi on April 9 to promote her film, Katigar reportedly killed Rakesh in their house by strangling him. Later, Katigar and his friends chopped Rakesh Katwe's body and disposed it across different places in the city, as per the report. According to the latest development, Shanaya Katwe is right now in judicial custody. The investigation is still in progress.

Talking about Shanaya Katwe, she started her career as a model. In 2018, she made her acting debut in Sandalwood with the film Premam Jeevanam, directed by Raghavanka Prabhu. She was also a part of an adult comedy film Ondu Ghanteya Kathe.