Dinesh Mangaluru Death: Who Is Kannada Actor's Wife & Kids? Biography, Family & More Inside

Dinesh Mangaluru Family: Famed Kannada art director and actor Dinesh Mangaluru passed away on Monday, August 25, 2025. According to Vijay Karnataka, news of his death surfaced on Monday after he had been battling a prolonged illness. Dinesh had long been a respected and familiar name in the Sandalwood film industry, known for his contributions to both cinema and stage. As per reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kundapur, Udupi, where he spent his final days. The entire South Indian entertainment fraternity is currently offering heartfelt condolences to the late actor's friends, colleagues, and family. Let us now take a closer look at Dinesh Mangaluru's wife, children, and personal life.

Who Is Dinesh Mangaluru's Wife & Kids?

Dinesh Mangaluru is an actor and art director by profession. As per Stars Sun Folded, Dinesh Mangaluru's wife is Bharathi Pai. Together, they had two kids, sons Surya Siddhartha and Sajan Pai. Surya Siddhartha is an actor who has worked in Kannada films like Colorfull and Days of Borapura.

What Role Did Dinesh Mangaluru Play In KGF?

Dinesh Mangaluru was a well-known name in the Kannada industry. However, Dinesh gained mass popularity with his appearance in KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Dinesh played the role of the Bombay Don Shetty in the KGF movies.

Later, Dinesh Mangaluru shared the screen with his son Surya Siddhartha in the Kannada film 'Senapura.' Another film in which two shared the screen was 'Days of Borapura.'

Dinesh Mangaluru Final Rites Details

Dinesh Mangaluru's final rites will be performed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at Sumanahalli crematorium. As per the Indian Express, Dinesh Mangaluru's body will be kept at his house for public viewing from 8 am tomorrow.