Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty Film Crosses ₹ 500 Crore Mark Domestically

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period action film written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, continues to maintain strong momentum at the box office as it enters Day 12 of its theatrical run. Released on October 2, 2025, the film has completed its second weekend, crossing significant financial milestones, including 500 crores domestically and 600 crores worldwide, according to box office tracking site Sacnilk.

The film's performance over the second weekend has been notable; as per the Sacnilk report, it grossed over 100 crores in India during this period. On the second Sunday, which marked Day 11, Sacnilk reported that the movie was estimated to have earned around 45 crores, taking its domestic total past the 500-crore mark. By the end of that day, the cumulative domestic collection was projected to reach roughly 520 crores, making it the second Indian film of the year, after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, to achieve this milestone. Worldwide, the film also surpassed 600 crores, ranking it as the second-highest grosser of 2025 at the time.

Analysts expect the film to sustain its momentum at the box office during Diwali holidays. Sacnilk notes that if the current trend continues, Kantara: Chapter 1 could challenge the year's highest-grossing film position, surpassing Chhaava. As the movie enters Day 12, attention is on its performance during the weekdays.

Kantara Chapter 1 Storyline, Key Crew, and Cast

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. The story, set during the Kadamba dynasty, centers on a young boy named Berme, born of divine will, who grows up among forest dwellers. His defiance against royal exploitation and his bond with Princess Kanakavathi form the central conflict, ultimately leading to clashes between the Bangra kingdom and the forest tribe. Spiritual forces and ancient rituals play a key role in shaping the events that establish the legend surrounding Kantara's sacred circle.

The film stars Rishab Shetty as Berme, with Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The technical team includes Arvind S Kashyap as cinematographer, Suresh as editor, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath for music and background score, with stunts choreographed by Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, Ram-Laxman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput.