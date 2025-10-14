Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 13 Early Update: Rishab Faces Slowdown, Still Surpasses Baahubali's Benchmark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Update: Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (also referred to by some as Kantara 2) has taken the box office by storm, emerging as one of the most talked-about films of the year. Released on October 2, the movie quickly became a phenomenon, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline, intense performances, and breathtaking visuals that highlight the rich cultural backdrop of its narrative. Fans and critics alike praised Shetty's multifaceted role, both behind and in front of the camera, solidifying his reputation as one of the most talented filmmakers and actors in the industry today.

As the movie nears its two-week mark in cinemas, the box office momentum has started to slow slightly, a natural trend after an explosive second weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 12 (2nd Monday)

From the very first day, Kantara Chapter 1, aka Kantara 2, set theatres ablaze, with packed screens and enthusiastic audiences generating massive word-of-mouth buzz. Its blend of high-octane action, emotional depth, and cultural storytelling struck a chord with viewers, making it a cinematic experience that resonated across age groups and regions.

After a smashing Rs 61.85 cr opening (net), as updated by Sacnilk, Kantara prequel went on to earn Rs 316.25 cr in its first week. Followed by another positive second weekend, the film recorded a sharp drop in numbers by 66.04% and raked in around Rs 13.5 cr yesterday, on its second Monday (Oct 13), as per Sacnilk. The total 13-day net figures were estimated to be at Rs 451.9 cr at the domestic box office.

Week 1 Collection: ₹ 316.25 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Fri): ₹ 22.25 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sat): ₹ 39 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sun): ₹ 39.75 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Mon): ₹ 13.5 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 451.90 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) 13 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

As Kantara Chapter 1 is set to complete week 2 in cinemas tomorrow, the movie is witnessing a slower growth at the box office today (Tuesday, Oct 14). According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has so far managed to mint around Rs 4.64 cr (till 4:30 pm). As of now, the total numbers are at Rs 456.39 cr (approx.).

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Baahubali The Beginning

Despite the drop, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) has already outshone Prabhas's Baahubali: The Beginning lifetime net collections. As reported by TOI, Baahubali (2015) had concluded its theatrical run with a lifetime net earnings of Rs 421 cr (approx.).