Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty’s Film Crosses 100cr; Mints Half Of KGF 2

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty has all the reasons to beam with joy and pride. After all, his recent release Kantara Chapter 1 has been creating waves at the box office ever since it has hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has been a period mythological drama which happens to be a prequel to the much popular 2022 release Kantara which even won a National Award. Given the massive success of Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1 emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Apart from Rishab, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and it has witnessed a thunderous start at the box office. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded the highest opener for Rishab and recorded the third highest opening of 2025 in India after They Call Him OG and Coolie. However, the second day came with a major dip in numbers

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a dip of around 25% and minted Rs 46cr on day 2 (all languages combined). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 107.85cr. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the fastest Kannada movie to cross Rs 100cr mark in India in 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Fails To Beat KGF Chapter 2 On Day 2

While Kantara Chapter 1 has been facing comparisons with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, the Rishab starrer has failed to beat the latter. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 had minted half of KGF 2's day 2 collection which happens to Rs 90.5cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the fact that it's Saturday and Kantara Chapter 1 has entered its first weekend, this Rishab starrer is likely to see a hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Saturday). The movie is expected to mint over Rs 50cr today and is likely to cross Rs 150cr mark at the box office.

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 has witnessed a thunderous response at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has made a collection of over Rs 10cr in the overseas market on day 1 and a total of over Rs 85cr at the worldwide box office.