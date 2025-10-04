Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 3 Early Update: 100% Budget RECOVERED! Takes Over SSKTK, Idli Kadai Sat Buzz

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Update: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) has emerged as one of the most sensational cinematic experiences of the year, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling and breathtaking visuals. The film, which serves as a prequel to the much-loved Kantara saga, hit theatres recently to widespread acclaim. Fans and critics alike have been swept away by its intense narrative, immersive world-building, and powerful performances. What began as a highly anticipated release quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon, sparking conversations across social media platforms and becoming the talk of the town.

Amidst the Kantara 2 tsunami all across India, the movie is soaring high, riding the massive Saturday buzz and drawing record crowds today.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 2 (Friday)

Written, directed, and headlined by Shetty himself, Kantara Chapter 1 showcases his multifaceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. The movie also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles, each delivering powerful performances that add depth and intensity to the gripping storyline.

The period mythological drama launched with an impressive Rs 61.85 crore opening, as per Sacnilk, becoming Rishab Shetty's biggest career opener yet. As updated by the same trade tracking site, even though the movie saw a drop in numbers on the working Friday (yesterday), it stood strong at the ticket counters and netted around Rs 45 cr on its day 2. The 2-day total net numbers were reported to be at Rs 106.85 cr domestically.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 45.00 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 106.85 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 3 Days Collection Early Trend (Saturday): Full Budget Recovered

Kantara Chapter 1 is riding a wave of unstoppable momentum on its very first Saturday, drawing massive crowds to theaters across the country. According to the live Sacnilk updates, Kantara 2 has already recovered 100% of its budget from the box office today (Saturday, October 4). Till 4:45 pm, the prequel has added around Rs 22.48 cr, taking the overall figures to Rs 130.33 cr as of now.

As per reports, the film is mounted on an alleged budget of Rs 125 cr.

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Idli Kadai Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Saturday Collection

The film's phenomenal success has completely overshadowed other big-ticket releases, including Dhanush's Idli Kadai and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The buzz around Kantara Chapter 1 continues to grow, cementing its place as one of the biggest hits of the year and setting the stage for even greater anticipation for Kantara Chapter 2.

As reported by Sacnilk, Dhanush's Idli Kadai (Idly Kadai) has collected around Rs 1.93 cr (Total: ₹ 28.28 Cr) today, while SSKTK has raked in around Rs 3.11 cr (Total: ₹ 17.86 Cr). While it's the day 4 for Idli Kadai, SSKTK is on its 3rd day in cinemas today.