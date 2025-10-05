Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Mythological Film Crosses ₹163 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: Chapter 1, the Kannada period mythological action drama directed and written by Rishab Shetty, has made a strong start at the box office since its release on 2 October 2025. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the prequel to the 2022 release Kantara delves deeper into the tribal traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the first film. The ensemble cast includes Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹163.1 crore net in India over its first three days. The breakdown of the collections shows ₹61.85 crore on day one, ₹46 crore on day two, and ₹55.25 crore on day three, with figures covering multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The data indicates a 20.11% increase on the third day, reflecting a strong weekend response.

Also Read Su From So TV Premiere Date: When And Where To Watch The Comedy Drama On Television

Storyline and Key Crew of Kantara: Chapter 1

The story of Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in a forested village imbued with spiritual and cultural traditions. It follows the struggles of a tribal community as they navigate challenges from external forces and preserve the sacred forest's balance. Central to the narrative is a young boy raised by the tribe, whose journey intersects with mystical and political elements, highlighting the connection between humans and the forest's guardian spirits.

Behind the camera, Arvind S Kashyap handled cinematography, while B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music and background score. The film's stunt choreography involved Arjun Raj, Todor Lazarov, and others, with additional contributions from dance choreographers Bhushan and Swaraj Shetty. Suresh edited the film, and visual effects were supervised by Sanjit K V. The production design was led by Banglan, with costumes by Pragathi Shetty and art direction by Dharani Gangeputra.

With its release from Hombale Films, known for productions like KGF: Chapter 1 & 2 and Salaar, Kantara: Chapter 1 has drawn attention for its depiction of folklore, tribal life, and the supernatural, contributing to the Kannada cinema landscape.

As the film moves past its opening weekend, the coming days will indicate whether it maintains momentum across domestic and regional markets, as audiences continue to respond to its story and cinematic presentation.