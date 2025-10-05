Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 4 Early Update: Weekend Tsunami! Kantara 2 To Smash 200 Cr Today? Beats OG

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Update: Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 arrived with sky-high expectations, and it exceeded every single one. With its gripping narrative rooted in folklore, rich cultural texture, and visually arresting storytelling, the film has quickly become a cultural phenomenon. While big-budget films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Dhanush's Idli Kadai were expected to dominate headlines, Kantara Chapter 1 has quietly (and then loudly) pulled the rug out from under them.

Within just two days of release, the film shattered expectations by crossing the ₹100 crore mark, a milestone most films only dream of in their first week.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Saturday)

Theatres across the country are witnessing a storm-and it's not from any mainstream Bollywood or pan-India giant. Rishab Shetty has returned with a bang in Kantara Chapter 1 (also known as Kantara 2), and the film has completely turned the tide at the box office. The period mythological prequel has unleashed a tsunami, not just in its home state of Karnataka, but nationwide, shaking up collections and overshadowing some of the biggest contemporary releases from multiple industries.

At the heart of Kantara Chapter 1 is Rishab Shetty, who once again dons multiple hats as actor, writer, and director. His magnetic screen presence and creative vision breathe life into the mythological world the film explores. Joining him is a powerful ensemble including Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, all of whom deliver performances that enhance the emotional and dramatic weight of the narrative.

After kickstarting its theatrical journey with Rs 61.85 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie did witness a drop in numbers on day 2 but remained unaffected at ticket counters. On Saturday (day 3), the film quickly bounced back and saw a jump, adding Rs 55 cr (approx.), as updated by Sacnilk. The total 3-day estimated net numbers stood at Rs 162.85 cr at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 46 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 55.00 Cr

Total - ₹ 162.85 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 4 Days Collection Early Trend Today (Sunday): Aims 200 Cr Club

And today (October 5), as Sunday's early estimates roll in, the film is poised to touch yet another massive milestone, further solidifying its place as a true box office beast.

According to the live Sacnilk data, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has already raked in around Rs 30.83 cr today till 4:40 pm, taking the total numbers to around Rs 193.93 cr as of now. The movie is on its way to cross the Rs 200 cr-mark today in the next few hours

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs They Call Him OG Sunday Collection

Before Kantara Chapter 1, Pawan Kalyan's recently-released movie They Call Him OG (OG) was making a lot of noise at the box office. But now, Kantara 2 has outshone OG's first Sunday numbers. As reported by a Sacnilk report, OG minted around Rs 18.5 cr on its first Sunday.