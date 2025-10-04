Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada) Box Office Day 3 Early Trend: Over 66% Crowd Surge Than Hindi; Beats Pushpa 2

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 3 Early Trend: Rishab Shetty is back - and this time, he's making an even louder impact. Kantara Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, has stormed into theatres and completely disrupted the box office across regions. Blending myth, mystery, and cultural lore, the period drama has not only lived up to sky-high expectations but has also swiftly cornered the spotlight, leaving several big-banner films trailing behind.

Fueled by glowing word-of-mouth and near-unanimous praise from both critics and viewers, Kantara Chapter 1 is riding high on Saturday buzz. Theatres across the country are witnessing packed shows, with the Kannada version especially leading the charge in terms of audience turnout. As excitement builds over the weekend, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Occupancy Day 3 Evening Shows: Kannada Vs Hindi

Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) features a stellar ensemble led by Rishab Shetty himself, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Their powerful performances, paired with an atmospheric narrative and rooted storytelling, have resonated deeply with audiences nationwide.

According to Sacnilk, the Kannada version of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 recorded a strong 69.04% occupancy in morning shows today (Saturday, day 3). As expected, the footfalls recorded a massive jump - 90.40% - in evening shows.

Kannada Occupancy Day 3

Morning Shows: 69.04%

Afternoon Shows: 93.57%

Evening Shows: 90.40%

Even though the film is performing well in the Hindi belt, it still trails behind the Kannada numbers. As per the same trade tracking site, Kantara 2 saw over a 66% jump in Kannada compared to the Hindi version in evening shows today.

Hindi Occupancy Day 3

Morning Shows: 13.96%

Afternoon Shows: 24.26%

Evening Shows: 30.54%

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 3 Early Trend: Inches Closer To 150 Cr

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Kantara Chapter 1 is eyeing the Rs 150 cr-mark at the box office. Today, till 9:00 pm, the movie has added Rs 40.44 cr already, taking the overall numbers to Rs 148.29 cr (approx.).

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 3 Occupancy Evening Shows: Kantara 2 Beats Pushpa 2

Amidst the box office fever, Kantara Chapter 1 has successfully beaten Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's evening occupancy on Saturday (day 3). As reported by Sacnilk, while the sequel had witnessed a 73.59% evening occupancy on its first Saturday in Telugu, the Kannada version had seen a 48.64% footfall during evening shows.