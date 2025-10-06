Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 5 Early Update: Over 50% Monday Fall? Will Rishab's Film Touch 250 Cr Today?

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Update: Rishab Shetty has returned to the big screen with a bang, and this time, he's taken audiences deeper into the mystical world of Kantara with its much-anticipated prequel, Kantara Chapter 1. The film, which explores the origins of the divine folklore and traditions introduced in the original blockbuster, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office, proving the power of regional cinema once again.

While the film is experiencing the usual Monday dip, it continues to hold its ground remarkably well, showcasing a strong grip at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Opening Weekend)

Featuring Rishab Shetty in the lead, the film also boasts a powerful supporting cast that brings depth and authenticity to the narrative. From intense performances to stunning visuals, Kantara Chapter 1 has struck the right chord with both critics and audiences.

The film is being widely appreciated for its rich storytelling, rooted cultural backdrop, and spiritual undertones, with many calling it a worthy and powerful expansion of the Kantara universe.

After a smashing start with Rs 61.85 cr on the opening day, as per Sacnilk, the historical mythological movie had a strong Sunday yesterday and raked in around Rs 61 cr in its kitty. After the opening weekend, the total collection stood at Rs 223.25 cr.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 45.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 55 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 61.00 Cr

Total ₹ 223.25 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 5 Days Collection Early Trend (Monday)

While Kantara Chapter 1 is witnessing the usual Monday dip in collections, the film continues to maintain a strong grip at the box office, indicating solid word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has been witnessing over 50% drop today (Monday, Oct 6). Till 4:55 pm, the movie has already netted around Rs 9.65 cr, taking the total to Rs 233.4 cr as of now.

Given the current Monday buzz, the movie is unlikely to hit the Rs 250 cr-mark today.

Kantara Chapter 1 Monday Occupancy (Kannada)

Morning Shows: 41.91%

Afternoon Shows: 76.52%