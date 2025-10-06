Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Collection Day 4: HIGHEST Single Day! Rishab's Film Beats Salaar Sunday Figures

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 4 Hindi: Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 has sparked a box office storm that shows no signs of slowing. The prequel to the 2022 cult blockbuster has not only lived up to the hype but is rewriting the rules of regional cinema dominance with its all-India appeal. From packed theatres in Karnataka to strong word-of-mouth in the Hindi belt, the film is proving that good storytelling knows no language barrier.

Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 went head-to-head with the Bollywood release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. While the Dharma-backed romantic drama had all the glitz, it was Shetty's rooted storytelling and raw energy that drew viewers in.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Opening Weekend Collection (Sunday)

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah - each bringing powerful performances that have been widely praised. The storyline, rooted in folklore and tradition, taps into cultural sensibilities while delivering cinematic intensity.

After a solid start, the film had a sensational Sunday, with numbers skyrocketing across India. As updated by Sacnilk, Kantara 2 netted around Rs 61 cr yesterday (October 5) and took the overall numbers to approximately Rs 223.25 cr (including all languages) in the first weekend.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 45.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 55 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 61 Cr (Early Estimates)

Total 4 Days Net Collection - ₹ 223.25 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) 4 Days Collection

While expectations were high, the Rishab Shetty-starrer has gone beyond predictions, smashing records and pulling audiences in droves. What started as a South Indian box office hit has now turned into a national phenomenon, making its mark in the Hindi-speaking regions as well.

According to Sacnilk, the Rishab Shetty starrer witnessed its highest single day in the Hindi belt on day 4 and minted around Rs 23.5 cr on Sunday. The total collection of the Hindi dubbed version stands at Rs 74 cr (approx.) in 4 days.

Day 1: ₹ 18.5 Cr

Day 2: ₹ 12.5 Cr

Day 3: ₹ 19.5 Cr

Day 4: ₹ 23.5 Cr

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has outperformed Prabhas's Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire's Sunday collection in Hindi. As per Sacnilk, the Hindi version of Salaar had raked in Rs 21.5 cr on its first Sunday domestically.

Kantara Chapter 1 Sunday Occupancy (Day 4) - Hindi

Morning Shows: 24.94%

Afternoon Shows: 42.78%

Evening Shows: 49.54%

Night Shows: 38.32%