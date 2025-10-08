Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 7 Early Update: 300+ Cr Incoming; Did It Surpass Kantara Lifetime Earnings?

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Indian cinema is once again witnessing a homegrown storm-and its name is Kantara Chapter 1. Released on October 2, the mythological action-drama starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah has turned the box office into its personal playground. In just seven days, the film has not only overshadowed its Bollywood competition, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, but also shattered multiple records, earning itself a spot among the biggest Indian releases of the year.

As Kantara 2 is on its way to complete one glorious week in cinemas today, the buzz surrounding the movie shows no signs of fading.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Tuesday)

Despite releasing mid-week, Kantara Chapter 1 opened to houseful shows across the country. From the very first day, the film saw a surge in footfalls that only intensified with each passing hour. By Day 6, the movie had already crossed the ₹400 crore gross mark worldwide, a staggering feat for a Kannada-language film, and proof yet again that powerful storytelling knows no language barrier.

After a smashing opening of Rs 61.85 cr, marking Rishab Shetty's biggest opener of his career, the movie earned around Rs 290.5 cr (net) at the domestic box office in 6 days, as per Sacnilk.

Check out the full day-wise collection below:

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 45.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 55 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 63 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 31.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 33.75 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 290.5 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 7 Collection Early Trend (First Week)

Even though Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 seems to be facing mid-week blues today (Wednesday, Oct 8), the film is standing strong at the box office. Till 5:05 pm, the movie has already minted around Rs 8.88 cr. As of now, the total number is estimated to be at ₹ 299.38 cr. The film is set to enter the Rs 300 cr-club today itself, in fact, in the next few hours.

Kantara Chapter 1 Occupancy Day 7 - Today (Kannada)

Morning Shows: 26.01%

Afternoon Shows: 51.95%

Kantara Chapter 1 (2025) Vs Kantara (2022) Box Office

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and strong box office numbers, Kantara Chapter 1 has already surpassed Kantara's lifetime net earnings. The prequel is expected to cross the total gross numbers of its predecessor very soon.

According to HT, Kantara (2022) had concluded its theatrical journey with a net collection of Rs 225.75 cr, while the gross earnings were at Rs 307 cr in India.