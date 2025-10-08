Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection Day 6: Rishab's Blockbuster Enters 400 Club; Creates THIS Huge Record

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hombalefilms

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty is back, and this time, he's not just telling a story - he's setting the box office ablaze. Kantara Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, is roaring loud both in India and beyond. The Kannada mythological period drama, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, has become an unstoppable force at the ticket window, earning both critical acclaim and mass hysteria.

Released with sky-high expectations, the film has surpassed every benchmark set by its predecessor. From jam-packed single screens across Karnataka to impressive turnouts in major international markets, Kantara Chapter 1 is shaping up to be a true global sensation. And now, amidst its glorious theatrical run, the movie has created a massive record worldwide. Read on...

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) 6 Days Collection (Tuesday)

From packed single screens across Karnataka to roaring footfalls in metro multiplexes, Kantara Chapter 1 is turning into a full-blown box office storm. Theatres are witnessing houseful shows, long queues, and repeat viewings - a rare sight in today's OTT-dominated era.

With an opening day collection of Rs 61.85 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie has maintained a strong grip at the ticket counters even on weekdays. As updated by the same tracking site, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded a slight hike in numbers yesterday and raked in around Rs 33.5 cr, taking the total estimated numbers to Rs 290.25 cr in 6 days domestically.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 45.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 55 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 63 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 31.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 33.5 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 290.25 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection Day 6: Sets THIS Huge Record

What began as a regional release has now grown into a worldwide phenomenon, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 entered to the Rs 400 cr-club on day 6 (Tuesday, Oct 7), making it the first-ever Kannada film to touch this benchmark.

Additionally, it is the fourth Indian film of 2025 to hit Rs 400 cr after Coolie, Saiyaara and Chhaava.