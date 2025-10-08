Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection Day 6: Rishab's Blockbuster Enters 400 Club; Creates THIS Huge Record

By
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6
Photo Credit:

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty is back, and this time, he's not just telling a story - he's setting the box office ablaze. Kantara Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the blockbuster Kantara, is roaring loud both in India and beyond. The Kannada mythological period drama, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, has become an unstoppable force at the ticket window, earning both critical acclaim and mass hysteria.

Released with sky-high expectations, the film has surpassed every benchmark set by its predecessor. From jam-packed single screens across Karnataka to impressive turnouts in major international markets, Kantara Chapter 1 is shaping up to be a true global sensation. And now, amidst its glorious theatrical run, the movie has created a massive record worldwide. Read on...

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) 6 Days Collection (Tuesday)

From packed single screens across Karnataka to roaring footfalls in metro multiplexes, Kantara Chapter 1 is turning into a full-blown box office storm. Theatres are witnessing houseful shows, long queues, and repeat viewings - a rare sight in today's OTT-dominated era.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

With an opening day collection of Rs 61.85 cr, as per Sacnilk, the movie has maintained a strong grip at the ticket counters even on weekdays. As updated by the same tracking site, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded a slight hike in numbers yesterday and raked in around Rs 33.5 cr, taking the total estimated numbers to Rs 290.25 cr in 6 days domestically.

Also Read
Bhutan Car Smuggling Case: ED Raid At Mammootty, Dulquer & Prithviraj's Houses; Properties Under Scanner
Bhutan Car Smuggling Case: ED Raid At Mammootty, Dulquer & Prithviraj's Houses; Properties Under Scanner

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr
Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 45.4 Cr
Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 55 Cr
Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 63 Cr
Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 31.5 Cr
Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 33.5 Cr
Total Net Collection - ₹ 290.25 Cr

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection Day 6: Sets THIS Huge Record

What began as a regional release has now grown into a worldwide phenomenon, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 entered to the Rs 400 cr-club on day 6 (Tuesday, Oct 7), making it the first-ever Kannada film to touch this benchmark.

Additionally, it is the fourth Indian film of 2025 to hit Rs 400 cr after Coolie, Saiyaara and Chhaava.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X