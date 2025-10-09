Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 8 Early Trend: Enters Week 2 On Slow Note; Yet To Hit 50% Of Yesterday Number

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hombalefilms

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Update: Kantara Chapter 1 is yet to complete its eighth day in cinemas, but the film's phenomenal box office run continues to make headlines. The prequel, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, released on October 2, and from day one, it turned theatres across India into packed houses. Even as it enters its second week, audiences continue to flock to see the gripping tale unfold on the big screen, but on the slightly lower side.

Kantara Chapter 1 First Week Collection (7 Days Earnings)

Released on October 2, overshadowing other big releases from different languages, Kantara Chapter 1 has already become a blockbuster. Audiences across India flocked to cinemas to witness the gripping story, turning theatres into packed houses. Fans have been celebrating the film's release, with many praising its stunning visuals, compelling narrative, and stellar performances.

After a smashing opening of Rs 61.85 cr on day 1, as per Sacnilk, the movie enjoyed a strong domination at ticket counters even on weekdays. With a day 7 earning of Rs 25.25 cr, as updated by the same trade tracking site, Kantara A Legen Chapter 1 earned Rs 316.25 cr (net) domestically in India in its first week.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 61.85 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 45.4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 55 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 63 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 31.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 34.25 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 25.25 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 316.25 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 8 Collection Early Trend (Thursday)

The momentum on day 8 suggests that the film is having a slow run today (Thursday, October 9). According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to add Rs 7.67 cr (approx.) today till 5:45 pm, yet to touch 50% of yesterday's earnings. As of now, the total numbers are estimated to be at Rs 323.92 cr.

Kantar Chapter 1 Occupancy Day 8 - Kannada (Today)

Morning Shows: 19.41%

Afternoon Shows: 40.99%