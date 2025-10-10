Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty's Period Action Film Crosses ₹336 Crore In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, has completed its first week in theaters with an estimated total of ₹336.5 crore (India net) over eight days across all languages, according to box office tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Kannada period mythological action drama, which released on October 2, 2025, continues to perform strongly in most regions despite a visible dip on weekdays after a robust opening weekend.

As per early trade estimates shared by Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹20.25 crore on its eighth day, marking a 19.8% decline from Wednesday's ₹25.25 crore. The week-one breakdown indicates steady contributions from multiple language markets, led by Kannada (₹106.6 crore), followed closely by Hindi (₹108.75 crore) and Telugu (₹63.4 crore). The Tamil and Malayalam versions added ₹31.25 crore and ₹26.5 crore, respectively.

The film opened to a massive ₹61.85 crore on its first day, one of the biggest openings for a Kannada release. Collections remained steady through the weekend, peaking on Sunday with ₹63 crore. While the earnings saw a sharp decline on Monday, the film managed to stabilize over the next few days, aided by strong word-of-mouth among audiences in Karnataka and beyond.

Rishab Shetty Explores Kantara's Origins in Prequel

Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 revisits the mythic origins of the forest of Kantara, set during the Kadamba dynasty. The story revolves around Berme, a child believed to be born out of divine intervention, whose defiance against royal tyranny and spiritual awakening shape the beginnings of a legend that connects directly to the 2022 film.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty in the lead, alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the studio behind major Kannada blockbusters such as KGF and Salaar. Cinematography is by Arvind S. Kashyap, with music and background score composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

With its mythological themes, large-scale production, and cross-language release, Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the biggest pan-Indian successes of the year so far. As it enters its second week, trade analysts are watching closely to see if the film maintains its momentum heading into the second weekend.

If the current trend continues, Kantara: Chapter 1 is expected to cross the ₹350 crore mark in India soon, further solidifying Rishab Shetty's standing as one of Kannada cinema's most bankable actor-directors.