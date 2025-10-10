Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Day 9 Early Update: Nears 350 Cr Ahead Of Weekend 2; Outshines Saiyaara Lifetime

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Update: Rishab Shetty's period-mythological extravaganza, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, continues to dominate theaters nationwide, proving to be a blockbuster hit across India. Released to massive fanfare, the film has captivated audiences from the north to the south, showcasing the power of regional cinema on a national stage. Its unique blend of mythology, folklore, and gripping storytelling, paired with Rishab Shetty's magnetic performance, has made it a must-watch for moviegoers of all ages.

As the film prepares for its second weekend, industry insiders are already predicting a reboost in box office numbers, thanks to holiday crowds, favorable reviews, and growing buzz among moviegoers

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8 (2nd Thursday)

Since hitting theaters on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 has completely overshadowed other big releases, maintaining solo domination at ticket counters. Despite competition from films in multiple languages, the movie's consistent box office performance has been a testament to its universal appeal and the growing popularity of high-quality regional cinema.

Having completed one full week in cinemas, Kantara: Chapter 1 has shattered several records. From packed theaters in smaller towns to full-capacity shows in metro cities, the movie has drawn audiences repeatedly, a clear indicator of its strong word-of-mouth impact.

With an opening day collection of Rs 61.85 cr, the movie went on to earn Rs 314.44 cr in its first week, as per Sacnilk update. According to the same trade tracking site, Kantara prequel recorded a 19.8-% drop in numbers yesterday (Thursday) and netted around Rs 20.50 cr, taking the total net collection to around Rs 334.94 cr in 8 days.

Week 1 Collection: ₹ 314.44 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thurs): ₹ 20.50 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 334.94 Cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) 9 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

Even today, on its second Friday (October 10), the film is holding its pace strongly, with theaters reporting healthy occupancy and sustained audience turnout.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Rishb Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has already added around ₹ 6.51 cr today till 4:30 pm, inching closer to the Rs 350 cr-mark (net) domestically ahead of its second weekend. As of now, the current total figures are estimated to be at ₹ 343.91 cr (approx.).

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Saiyaara Box Office

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is on a roll. Directed by the actor himself, the prequel has already surpassed the lifetime net collection of Saiyaara. As per reports, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's romantic debut film concluded its theatrical journey with a net run of Rs ₹336.83 cr domestically.