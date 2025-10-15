Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab’s Film Beats Saiyaara On 1st Tuesday; Creates Record



Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, has been one of the biggest releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a period mythological drama which is the much awaited prequel to the 2022 release Kantara. Given the humongous success of Kantara, there has been a substantial buzz around Kantara Chapter 1 and the movie did live up to the expectations. Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 did open to rave reviews from the audience and critics

Apart from Rishab Shetty in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the ancient traditions of the Buta Kola ritual, set against the backdrop of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. This exploration continues from where the first film, released in 2022, left off, diving deeper into its lore and history. Released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages, Kantar Chapter 1 emerged as one of the highest openers of the year.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 maintained a steady hold at the box office and minted Rs 14cr on day 13 (second Tuesday) and this took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 465.75cr

Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Saiyaara On 2nd Tuesday

To note, with a collection of Rs 14cr on 2nd Tuesday, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara which had earned Rs 10cr on second Tuesday after release. As a result, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded the second highest second Tuesday of 2025 after Chhaava

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

Given Kantara Chapter 1's hold at the box office, the movie is expected to see a slight dip in numbers and it will earn Rs 10-12cr today (day 14/ second Wednesday). The movie is expected to cross Rs 475cr today at the box office. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to earn around Rs 160cr in the second week of release.

Meanwhile, talking to Cinema Express, Rukmini spoke about Kantara Chapter 1 and said, "It was so clear from the audience's response that Kantara was made with immense love and devotion. So when you step into this world as an actor, it becomes important to understand the cultural context and its rootedness, so that you can do the utmost justice to it. It was nerve-wracking in the beginning. With the original team reuniting and me being the new entrant, it felt daunting".