Kantara Chapter 1 Cast Fees: Rishab Shetty Is Highest-Paid Star; Here's How Much Other Cast Members Earned

Kantara Chapter 1 Cast Fees: The excitement is building as Kantara Chapter 1 gears up for its grand release. This upcoming Kannada mythological action drama has already created a huge buzz among cinema lovers across India. The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon and won praise for its powerful storytelling and unique presentation.

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, who has also written and directed the project, Kantara Chapter 1 takes audiences back to the origins of the story. Unlike the first film, which introduced the traditions and conflicts of a mysterious village, Kantara Chapter 1 dives deeper into the roots of these mythological beliefs and ancestral struggles.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

Rishab Shetty once again takes the lead as the central character, bringing intensity and authenticity to the narrative. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing how this prequel connects with the first movie while expanding the universe that left a lasting impact in 2022.

Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to light up the big screens this Dusshera, with its release scheduled for October 2. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the much-awaited prequel has been one of the most talked-about projects ever since its powerful trailer was unveiled.

The movie has created a storm among fans with its promises of intense action, gripping drama, and a storyline that takes viewers deep into the origins of the Kantara universe. As a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, it aims to expand the mythological backdrop while offering audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 CAST FEES: HOW MUCH MONEY RISHAB SHETTY AND OTHERS ARE CHARGING?

An Asianews report has revealed the fees charged by the star cast of Kantara Chapter 1. Back in 2022, Rishab Shetty not only directed and wrote Kantara but also played the lead role, charging a fee of around Rs 4 crore for his work. The film went on to become a massive success, turning into one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

With the buzz around Kantara Chapter 1 reaching new heights, Rishab's remuneration has also seen a record-breaking jump. Report suggests that the actor-filmmaker is now charging an astonishing Rs 100 crore for the upcoming prequel. This marks a rise of nearly 2,400% compared to what he received for the original film. This makes him the highest-paid star of the film.

Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram have charged Rs 1 crore each for their important parts in the film.