Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Booking: How To Book Kantara 2 Tickets Online On BookMyShow, Paytm Or District? STEPS

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Booking: Fans are eagerly waiting as Kantara Chapter 1 prepares for its much-anticipated release. The pan-Indian Kannada mythological action thriller stars Rishab Shetty as the main protagonist and marks the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 (technically Kantara 2) explores the roots of the mythological traditions and the ancestral conflicts that were introduced in the first film. Moviegoers across India have been counting down the days to experience the film on the big screen.

KANTARA CHAPTER 2 RELEASE DATE: ADVANCE BOOKINGS ARE OPEN NOW

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 has been generating massive excitement ever since its trailer dropped. Scheduled for release on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera, the film is already creating a huge buzz among fans and moviegoers.

With high expectations surrounding its action, drama, and storyline, the Kantara prequel promises to deliver a thrilling and captivating cinematic experience for audiences across India. Advance booking for Kantara: Chapter 1 has officially started, and fans are rushing to secure their seats.

If you plan to book tickets online through platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, or District, here's everything you need to know to make the process quick and easy.

HOW TO BOOK KANTARA CHAPTER 1 TICKETS ON BOOKMYSHOW?

Step 1 - Install the App: Download the BookMyShow app on your smartphone or tablet from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2 - Set Your Location: Open the app and select your city or state under the 'Location' section to see available theaters nearby.

Step 3 - Find the Movie: Go to the 'Recommended Movies' section, tap on Kantara Chapter 1, and click 'Book Tickets.'

Step 4 - Select Preferences: Choose your preferred date, theater, language, showtime, and the number of seats you want to book.

Step 5 - Make Payment: Click 'Pay,' agree to the terms and conditions, and complete your payment using the available options.

Step 6 - Confirm and Save: After confirmation, save your digital ticket and make sure to arrive at the theater on time to enjoy the movie.

HOW TO BOOK KANTARA CHAPTER 1 TICKETS ON PAYTM SHOW?

Step 1 - Download and Log In: Install the Paytm app on your smartphone and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2 - Go to Ticket Booking: Open the app, navigate to the 'Ticket Book' section, and select 'Movie Tickets.'

Step 3 - Select Movie and City: Enter your city and choose Kantara Chapter 1 from the list of available movies.

Step 4 - Choose Preferences: Pick your preferred date, cinema, showtime, langauge, and the number of seats you want to book.

Step 5 - Make Payment: Proceed to payment, agree to the terms and conditions, and complete your booking.

Step 6 - Save Your Ticket: After booking confirmation, save your digital ticket and arrive at the theater on time to enjoy the movie.

HOW TO BOOK KANTARA: CHAPTER 1 TICKETS ON DISTRICT?

Step 1 - Install & Sign In: Download the District app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and sign in using your mobile number.

Step 2 - Go to Movies: From the home screen, tap on the 'Movies' section and look for Kantara Chapter 1 under the 'Now Showing' list.

Step 3 - Choose Your Show: Select your preferred language, date, cinema, showtime, and number of seats from the available options.

Step 4 - Make Payment: Click 'Pay,' agree to the terms and conditions, and complete your payment using your preferred method.

Step 5 - Save Your E-Ticket: After confirmation, save or screenshot your e-ticket and make sure to reach the theater on time to enjoy the show.