Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty's Film Hits ₹613 Crore Globally

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the Kannada mythological action film directed by Rishab Shetty, continues its strong run at the global box office. Released on October 2, 2025, the film is performing well across domestic and international markets.

According to an update shared by industry tracker AB George on October 14, Kantara Chapter 1 has reached an approximate ₹613 crore worldwide after 12 days in theatres. Of this, the domestic collection stands at around ₹515 crore and is projected to cross ₹550 crore by Thursday. The film is on track to become the all-time highest grosser in Karnataka, surpassing the lifetime earnings of its 2022 predecessor, Kantara. Strong momentum in Karnataka and sustained interest from audiences across India have contributed to the film's ongoing box office performance.

Cast, Crew, and Technical Details of Kantara Chapter 1

Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, the film delves into the mythic origins of the world introduced in Kantara (2022). Set during the Kadamba dynasty, the story explores the cultural and spiritual foundations of a forest community that finds itself at odds with a ruling kingdom over sacred land and its resources. The film follows the life of a boy found in a mysterious well, who grows up amidst political power struggles, trade rivalries, and divine conflicts that shape the destiny of his village.

The ensemble cast features Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and Jayaram in a key role. The film's music and background score are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography handled by Arvind S. Kashyap. Production design by Banglan and costumes by Pragathi Shetty contribute to the film's period setting.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara Chapter 1 continues the studio's focus on large-scale storytelling. The film's technical team also includes editor Suresh and VFX supervisor Sanjit K.V., with sound design led by M.R. Rajakrishnan at Oli Sound Labs.

As the film enters its 13th day of release, trade analysts are observing how well it sustains its box office performance through the week, with its strong theatrical presence both domestically and internationally.